Cannes parties are so hard to get to, even when you’re set to deejay the event.

Diplo was refused entry to a Cannes Film Festival party he was hired to perform at after security guards failed to recognize him and his name wasn’t found on the guestlist.

On Monday, the Grammy winner shared a video showing him getting denied entry to the party.

“I was booked to DJ a yacht party in Cannes but security wouldn’t let me in,” Diplo, 43, shares in the video on Instagram. “The yacht was empty so I was about to take the L and go get food….”

The video shows a woman trying to help Diplo get into the party but the security guard remains unconvinced. “Luckily the owner was walking by and let me in…,” Diplo notes in the video.

“Next time I’m adding myself to guest list,” Diplo joked about his ordeal in the video.

Diplo was at Cannes in support of the new Elvis Presley biopic, “Elvis”, which features his music on the soundtrack.