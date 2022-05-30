“Britain’s Got Talent” viewers are calling for judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams to apologize for “disrespectful” behaviour during creepy magic act The Witch’s performance in the live semi-finals.

As part of the act, the judges were asked to take a piece of paper with a fear written on it out of a bag. Throughout the act, Walliams could be heard heckling as his fellow judges were asked to participate.

The Witch – Shutterstock — Shutterstock

“Losing the phone number of my plastic surgeon,” Walliams heckled as Cowell took a piece of paper. “David Walliams just signed a 10 year BGT contract,” Cowell roasted in return. When it was time for Dixon, Walliams shouted, “Reforming Misteeq!”

Ultimately, The Witch did not make it through to the next round. Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure and demand an apology for being “rude” during their act.

Hope the witch act goes through. Feel the judges purposely tried to ruin it. Can’t show that to the queen. Every act has been awful so one can hope. #BritainsGotTalent #BGT — CB (@Martinelliworld) May 30, 2022

The judges doing their own jokes really ruined the atmosphere and eerie physicality the witch was trying to achieve #bgt — Uzoamaka🙌🏿💡💃🏾🌞💕🙏🏿 (@TashAmaka) May 30, 2022

I hope the witch gets her final revenge and destroys the studio #BGT — Meena Jutla’s Toyboy (@meenastoyboy) May 30, 2022

The Witch on #BGT was the best of the act of the night. Shame the judges had to spoil it.#BritainsGotTalent — Phil Coulthard (@PhilCoulthard) May 30, 2022

The witch was robbed with the judges taking the piss. #BGT — K | #justice4johnnydepp (@venomgroot) May 30, 2022