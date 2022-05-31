Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards .

Silk Sonic ended their current lot of Las Vegas residency dates with a bang on Sunday.

Bruno Mars pulled the perfect prank on Anderson .Paak as the superduo took the stage at Dolby Live at the Park MGM, with him donning a wig so they could rock matching ‘dos as they belted out their smash hit “Leave the Door Open”.

The musician shared a clip of the hilarious moment, writing: “Had to prank my brother @anderson._paak last night to end this run with a Bayang! #notthebayang Hope to see y’all in August. #LetSilkSonicThrive ✨”

Silk Sonic will return to the Vegas stage August 3-19 after taking a break in June and July.

Mars is quite the prankster, with him surprising Ellen DeGeneres as he made his final appearance on her show last week.

Mars, who learned how to edit videos during quarantine, shared a tribute montage of his favourite moments from her show.

However, the vid hilariously included more of Mars and less of DeGeneres. He also handed over a special picture as a gift which gave off a similar vibe.