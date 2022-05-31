Click to share this via email

Opera singer Maxwell Thorpe wowed the “Britain’s Got Talent” judges with a stunning performance as the semifinals kicked off Monday night.

Thorpe, who has gone from busking on the streets of Sheffield to performing at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, delivered a fiery performance of “Now We Are Free” from “Gladiator”.

Judge David Walliams insisted, “It was wrong you didn’t get the Golden Buzzer.”

Alesha Dixon gushed, “It was so emotional, I was completely under your spell.”

Simon Cowell, who was noticeably speechless, told the singer, “You have an amazing voice… That was outstanding.”

The media mogul then called on composer Andrew Lloyd Webber to give Thorpe a job somewhere, telling him: “You should watch this performance and cast Maxwell in something.”

Thorpe’s incredible performance was enough to nab him a spot in the live final, as he got the public vote during the first live semifinal show of the week.

Thirteen-year-old ventriloquist Jamie Leahey will join him as he was voted runner-up.

Thorpe spoke about his powerful performance on “Good Morning Britain”, revealing how he started singing lessons at 14 years old.

He said of being somewhat used to performing in front of people because of his busking past, “With busking, you’ve got people watching you and I think from a young age being involved in musicals at school and stuff [I’m used to it].”

Thorpe said of where he hopes to be in the future, “The dream is to perform in huge amphitheatres.”

He also gave the hosts an exclusive performance.