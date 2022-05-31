Justin Bieber’s bond with his sister is unbreakable.
On Monday, the Canadian singer shared a birthday tribute to his younger sister Jazmyn, who turned 14.
“Can’t believe im saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for,” he wrote.
Bieber also shared photos from throughout their childhood together, including a picture of him posing with Jazmyn as an adorable baby.
Jazmyn has occasionally shared photos on her own Instagram account featuring her pop-star brother, including in March when she wished him a happy birthday.
In a more recent post, she shared photos of their “fam time,” featuring their other siblings, as well as Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber.