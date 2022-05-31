Kevin Spacey is “confident” that he can defend himself against his latest charges.

Last week, U.K. prosecutors announced that four charges of sexual assault had been authorized against the actor, relating to incidents spanning from 2005 to 2013.

In a statement to “Good Morning America”, Spacey indicated that he will fully co-operate with the U.K. courts and defend himself.

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” he said. “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

With the authorization, Spacey can only be formally charged upon his arrest in England or Wales.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division, said in their announcement that the charges stem from “evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

Spacey first faced sexual misconduct allegations in 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance when he was only 14.

A civil suit between Rapp and Spacey is still ongoing. Other allegations of misconduct and assault have since surfaced, including those leading to the charges in the U.K.