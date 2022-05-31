A Dwayne Johnson fan had a very special prom date earlier this month.

Mel, who has the Instagram handle @smilesweetsraccoon, shared an array of photos of herself posing with a cardboard cut-out of Johnson.

The snaps were so sweet they even got the attention of the actor himself, who re-shared them on his Instagram account.

He insisted that “it was absolutely my honour” and that Mel was “the best prom date ever.”

The Rock also told the fan to “have the best summer” and that he was “super happy” that she posted the pics.

The former professional wrestler is known for his cute social media posts; he recently shared a video of himself and his four-year-old daughter Tiana having a tea party.

Johnson shares Tiana and daughter Jasmine, 6, with his wife Lauren Hashian. He is also the father of Simone, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.