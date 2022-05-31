During Anita Baker’s Las Vegas show at the Venetian Theater on Sunday night, the “Sweet Love” singer-songwriter gave Chance the Rapper a special shout-out for helping her take back ownership of her master recordings.

“Would you guys say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry, by way of helping me get a hold and ownership of my master records, Mister Chance The Rapper is right there,” Baker told the crowd who immediately cheered for Chance as he stood up and took a bow, thanking Baker for the acknowledgment.

The 64-year-old performer fought against her former label to regain control of her recordings until last year, when she finally got them back.

The “No Brainer” rapper cherished the sweet shout-out and re-shared a video of the heartfelt moment on Twitter, writing, “I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US.”

Baker responded, tweeting, “Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes. Hope Ms. Essence enjoyed her Birthday.”

I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US 👸🏾 https://t.co/TFcWt3lZFj — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022

Had no idea you would be in our Midst.

Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes. Hope Ms. Essence enjoyed her Birthday

ABXO🎼♥️🎈 https://t.co/EvTiTTaEgM — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) May 29, 2022

The rapper was amazed by the fact that Baker saluted his friend’s birthday and continued to express his admiration for the singer.

WOW the fact that you remembered my friends name AND that it was her birthday just echoes what an INCREDIBLE PERSON you are on top of all that you’ve given artistically. Honored and blessed to call you friend miss @IAMANITABAKER https://t.co/jmcPwSkdY2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022

Baker is currently in the middle of a sold-out limited residency at the Venetian that will run through June 4.