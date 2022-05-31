Click to share this via email

The Queen has a long history with the Sex Pistols.

Last week, the iconic British punk band released an official music video for their classic “God Save the Queen” in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

The video features footage of the band crashing the Queen’s Silver Jubilee back in 1977 with a river boat party on the Thames.

Named after the British anthem, the punk song features anti-royalist lyrics like, “God save the Queen/She ain’t no human being/There is no future/In England’s dreaming.”

Coinciding with the celebration of the monarch’s 70 years on the throne, the ironic video is also out the same day as the premiere of Danny Boyle’s six-episode series about the band, “Pistol”.

The series stars Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Maisie Williams, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Emma Appleton, and many more.