Dominic Fike took method acting to a whole new level when he auditioned for “Euphoria”.

Despite getting through several rounds of callbacks easily for the first season, things went awry when he took a bunch of ‘shrooms — with the show focusing on a drug-addicted high schooler — before an audition with series regular Barbie Ferreira.

“I started peaking right when me and Barbie were reading,” he told GQ, saying how his agents called him with feedback: “They were like, What. The. F***.”

READ MORE: ‘Euphoria’ Actor Dominic Fike Booed After Saying He Has ‘Hot’ Visions Of Amber Heard Beating Him Up

He said he looked at the show’s creator Sam Levinson and was convinced he was wearing a dress during the audition.

“I looked at him and I was like, ‘Are you wearing a dress right now?’ It was crazy. I started making fun of everybody in the room.”

Unsurprisingly, he didn’t get the part. However, after a rehab stint in spring 2020, the casting directors reached back out to him.

Fike, who is dating his co-star Hunter Schafer, admitted the whole experience of being the new kid at Euphoria High “was very intimidating” at first.

“Zendaya, it’s just crazy seeing her in real life. You see her in f***ing movies and s***, and I’m like, ‘Oh, s***, that’s Spider-Man’s girl, dog!’” Fike told the mag. “And then Tom Holland would show up to set and kiss her on the mouth, and I’m just here like, ‘This is wild!’”

READ MORE: ‘Euphoria’ Actor Dominic Fike Addresses Fan Theories About His Mysterious Character

Elsewhere in the interview, Fike spoke about things getting dark while he was trying to make his debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

“I was going through so much then, and I was heavily addicted to so many drugs,” he admitted. “Trying to make a f***ing album in the midst of that much pressure, the drugs, my family being insane, and me being insane, was impossible.”

Fike then said, when asked if he’s ever worried about getting overexposed, “No, I’m trying to go crazy. I’m trying to be like Lindsay Lohan. I’m trying to be annoyed at paparazzi and s***… I’m not even kidding.

“I’m trying to get, like, annoying famous… I just think it’d be dope… I want those iconic pictures from back in the day. The cool stories. The f***ed-up knees from all the ecstasy. You know? I want all of it.”

Read the full story “The Euphoric Dominic Fike” by Samuel Hine in GQ’s June issue and on GQ.com.