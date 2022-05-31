One of Marvel’s “hottest new superheroes,” Simu Liu busts a few “fine” dance moves as he’s welcomed to Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” by guest host, “Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones.

The Canadian actor recalls the scariest stunt he had to do for Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which is getting a sequel, and chats about how fine his “Arthur the King” co-star Mark Wahlberg is, detailing the one time he struggled to work out with the shredded actor.

Simu Liu and Leslie Jones — Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Liu also discusses his new book We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, now available, which was inspired by the “compelling” story of the “trouble” his parents went through in China during the ’60s and ’70s to immigrate to Canada.

Before Liu got his big break, the actor talks about the “odd job” he had dressing up as Spider-Man for kids’ birthday parties.

Watch the clip above for a sneak peek of Liu’s interview.