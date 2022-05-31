Disney is reimagining another classic.

The new “Pinocchio” teaser trailer was released Tuesday, showing Tom Hanks as Geppetto saying: “Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight. I wish I may, I wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight,” reciting the rhyme from the original film.

Robert Zemeckis directs the upcoming live-action flick that retells the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

Credit: Disney+

The film is a remake of Disney’s 1940 animated “Pinocchio”, which is based on Italian author Carlo Collodi’s The Adventures of Pinocchio.

The cast includes Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Pinocchio’s guide Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John, Lorraine Bracco as the new character Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans as the Coachman.

“Pinocchio” will premiere on Disney+ Day on September 8.