Bobby Brown is sharing his admiration for Janet Jackson.

In the new documentary “Biography: Bobby Brown”, the singer opens up about his relationship with the iconic pop star.

“Janet was the crush of my life,” he says in the doc, according to the New York Post.

Brown recalls that his attraction to Jackson came even before they met backstage at the Soul Train Music Awards in 1989.

“What was it about Janet? Everything. Her little smile, body, her dance moves, her little laugh,” he explains.

The two later had a relationship, though it didn’t last.

“We loved each other’s company,” he says, but adds, “We didn’t have that long of a relationship.”

Soon after, Brown met Whitney Houston. They were married in 1992, eventually divorcing in 2007.

“The reason me and Janet broke off was because she couldn’t be with a man like myself. I’m from the projects. I’m hood. And her father [Joe Jackson] wouldn’t allow her to be with someone like me.”

Elsewhere in the documentary, Brown reveals that he and Madonna got together at one point.

“Did I sleep with Madonna? We didn’t do any sleeping,” he jokes. “It just happened. I don’t even know how it happened…. She probably knows how it happened. But we didn’t do no sleeping.”