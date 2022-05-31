Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lil Uzi Vert is defending Jack Harlow.

Speaking to TMZ, Lil Uzi was asked about the up-and-coming rapper and accusations that, as a white rapper, he has benefitted from white privilege in the hip-hop world.

READ MORE: Jack Harlow Reacts To Two Of His Recent Viral Moments: ‘I Think The Clip’s Iconic’

When asked if he agrees with the hate Harlow has suffered from some corners, the rapper said, “No, he’s really good.”

On the issue of white privilege, Lil Uzi said, “Nah, he doesn’t have white privilege.”

He added of Harlow, “He’s signed to Black people,” referring to the 24-year-old being signed to the record label Generation Now, founded by Don Cannon and DJ Drama.

READ MORE: Jack Harlow Reveals Dua Lipa’s Initial Reaction To His Song Named After Her: ‘I Suppose It’s Okay’

Harlow released his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, earlier this month, garnering mixed reviews, but featuring the chart-topping single “First Class”.

He is also set to make his acting debut in a reboot of the 1992 film “White Men Can’t Jump”.