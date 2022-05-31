Moses Ingram is facing her haters.

In a video on her Instagram Story, the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” star spoke out about the racist messages she’s received from supposed “Star Wars” fans angry at her casting.

“Long story short, there are hundreds of those. Hundreds,” she said. “And I also see those of you out there who put on a cape for me and that really does mean the world to me because, you know, there’s nothing anybody can do about this. There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate. And so I question my purposes even being here in front of you saying that this is happening.”

Moses Ingram posted an instagram story about the racist comments she’s been receiving from Star Wars fans pic.twitter.com/NUe7aB0UQo — sleemo (@sleemo) May 31, 2022

“I don’t really know. I don’t really know. But I think the thing that bothers me is that sort of this feeling that I’ve had inside of myself. This feeling that no one has told me, but I just got to shut up and take it. I just got to bury it. And I’m not built like that,” Ingram continued. “So I really just wanted to come on, I think, and say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and the places I’m not going to put myself. And to the rest of y’all, y’all weird.”

The actress also shared examples of the messages she’s received, including one reading, “You suck, loser. You’re a diversity hire and you won’t be loved or remembered for this acting role.”

Another message said, “How the f**k does an alien know eubonics?”

On Twitter, the official “Star Wars” account also took a stand against racism in the fan community, writing of the abuse Ingram has received, “If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.”

There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist. — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

Ingram is not the first actor in the “Star Wars” franchise to receive racist hate. Actress Kelly Marie Tran left social media over the abuse she received as an Asian-American woman when she appeared in “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker”.

John Boyega also got similar racist backlash when he was cast in “The Force Awakens”.