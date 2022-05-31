Going hairless wasn’t fun for Simu Liu.

In an interview with The Independent, the Canadian actor revealed that his role in the upcoming “Barbie” movie, co-starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, required full-body waxing.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Says He Was Passed Over For ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Role Because He Didn’t Have The ‘It Factor’

“Waxing has been an education to say the least,” Liu said.

“It was one of the most painful experiences of my life,” he added. “I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”

Details about the film, directed by Greta Gerwig, are currently under wraps, and Liu is all for that.

“Honestly, the discourse online is giving me life,” he said said. “With every casting announcement or bit of news, they’re like: ‘What is this?’ And that’s perfect — the less you know about it, the better.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Talks Working Out With Mark Wahlberg And Dressing Up As Spider-Man Before Getting His Big Break

“Greta’s such a special filmmaker,” Liu went on. “I can’t wait to see it all come together and for the world to see. Because I know there’s a lot of question marks! Everyone’s like, ‘What is this Barbie movie?’ When people say ‘Barbie movie,’ they feel like they know what it’s going to be like. But with every casting announcement and the announcement of Greta Gerwig, I think we’ve been raising a lot of eyebrows. But without giving away anything about the script, I’ll just say that it’s one of the best things I’ve ever read.”

The film is also set to star America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell.

“Barbie” hits theatres July 21, 2023.