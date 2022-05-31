Jessie J made sure to thank “Heartstopper” actor Joe Locke during a recent gig.
The singer spotted the actor in the crowd during a show in Douglas, Isle of Man, and told him: “I just have to say thank you… you won’t understand why.
“But you are a wonderful person and you’re helping someone really close to me get through a really tough time, so thank you.”
The 18-year-old also took to his Instagram Story to gush about the musician, calling her the “best vocalist alive.”
Locke plays Charlie Spring in “Heartstopper” alongside Kit Connor’s Nick Nelson.
A synopsis for the LGBTQ+ romance series reads, “Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series,” with Olivia Colman playing Nick’s mom Sarah.