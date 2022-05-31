A quartet of iconic performers are reuniting for another chapter.

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen are returning for “Book Club 2 – The Next Chapter”, a sequel to the successful 2018 romantic comedy. Other stars returning for the sequel are Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, and Craig T. Nelson. Production has officially started on the project.

“The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had,” a press release for the film explains. “When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.”

New faces to the franchise are Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie, and Vincent Riotta. Director Bill Holderman is returning to direct the sequel.

The original “Book Club” premiered on May 18, 2018. The film performed well at the box office despite being up against “Deadpool 2” and “Avengers: Infinity War”, earning approximately $104 million against a budget of $14 million.