Dacre Montgomery made a surprise cameo in “Stranger Things 4” after being killed off in season 3, but it wasn’t easy to film.

Montgomery, who plays Billy Hargrove in the hit Netflix show, could be seen chasing his sister Max (Sadie Sink) through Hawkins cemetery after Vecna puts her into a trance in the fourth episode of the latest season.

Montgomery shared some gruesome snaps on Instagram from the scenes, revealing how he had to work with director Shawn Levy over Zoom while in his hometown of Perth, Australia, during the pandemic.

Levy also told Entertainment Weekly of shooting the scenes: “Because COVID scuttled all of our production plans in the midst of an already massively ambitious season, Dacre could not leave Australia to film his scene.

“It was rescheduled again and again and again, and there were lockdowns and protocol updates and more lockdowns and more stringent border restrictions.”

“So with the clock running down, we had no choice but to have me direct over Zoom [with Montgomery] in Australia on a soundstage, while I had already shot the scene in a cemetery with Sadie Sink a year earlier.”

“That sequence in episode 4 was one of the biggest Rubik’s-cube challenges of my directing career, figuring out how to put Billy in that cemetery with Max, without the ability to put Dacre in the same country as Sadie,” Levy told the publication.

“Stranger Things 4” Vol. 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Vol. 2 follows on July 1.