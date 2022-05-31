“90 Day Fiancé” star Deavan Clegg shared devastating news on Tuesday. Deavan posted to Instagram, sharing heartbreaking photos of her and ex Jihoon Lee‘s 3-year-old son, Taeyang, in the hospital, and revealing that he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Deavan’s “90 Day Fiancé” journey was first introduced to fans on season 1 of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way”, when she met Jihoon on a dating app and ended up moving to South Korea to be with him after she became pregnant with Taeyang. The two had a rocky relationship and eventually broke up. Deavan, who is also a mom to daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship, is currently pregnant with her third child, this time with boyfriend Topher Park.

On Tuesday, Deavan said Taeyang — who celebrated his third birthday last week — was diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago.

“He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago,” she wrote. “This is every parent’s absolute worst nightmare and I’m trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla and my baby in my tummy. Taeyang will need around the clock hospital care and this will be a long two year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years. I’m still processing all of this and asking for prayers, please. 🙏🏼.”

Deavan said she would be grateful for any donations and for recommendations for childhood cancer support groups and resources.

“I’m so beside myself right now and my heart is broken,” she wrote. “Thank you friends and supporters for your prayers, healing vibes and strength. 🙏🏼💔 #leukemia #childhoodcancer #prayersfortaeyang #westandwithtaeyang #teamtaeyang.”

Deavan received support from her fellow “90 Day Fiancé” cast mates, including Stephanie Matto, who commented, “Sending so much love to you guys! Here for you girl!”

