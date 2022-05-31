It appears tensions have cooled a little between Halsey and their record label.

In a statement on Twitter, Capitol Records announced that it will be releasing the singer’s new single “So Good” on June 9.

The company wrote, “we love you and are here to support you,” and added in the statement, “We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.”

– @halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of “So Good” on June 9th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DKBrtRUCpk — Capitol Music (@capitolmusic) May 31, 2022

On Instagram, Halsey celebrated the news: “If you have the internet you have probably heard that I’ve been trying to put this song out for a long time. and I’m thrilled you’ll finally get to hear it.”

The announcement comes after Halsey shared a TikTok video last week claiming that the label had been refusing to release the song until the singer had a “viral moment” on the social media platform.

“Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” Halsey wrote in the video.

“I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can’t release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok. Everything is marketing. And they are doing this to every artist these days. I just want to release music, man, and I deserve better tbh. I’m tired.”