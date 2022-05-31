Things got heated on the latest episode of “The View”.

The hosts of the daytime talk show were up in arms as they argued over the defacing of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece the Mona Lisa on Tuesday’s episode of the show, one day after a man smeared frosting all over the famous painting at the Louvre in an act of protest.

“Think of planet Earth, there are people destroying it,” the man said in French in a video recorded by a witness, via The Wrap.

The act became a topic of debate on “The View” with guest host Tara Setmayer saying “It’s asinine!”

MAN ATTACKS MONA LISA IN CLIMATE PROTEST: A man was arrested at the Louvre for throwing cake on the glass protecting the Mona Lisa, claiming he did it to protest the people destroying the planet — the co-hosts and guest co-host @TaraSetmayer react. pic.twitter.com/n5U58LWGnV — The View (@TheView) May 31, 2022

“We’re talking about [the defacing], as opposed to the cause,” she continued. “So I think those kinds of stunts — like he wore a wig, and he dressed up as an elderly woman in a wheelchair to smuggle it in — we’re talking about that, as opposed to what the issue is that he’s actually protesting. So I think that stunts like that don’t work at all.”

Sunny Hostin disagreed, however, as the vandalism was actually driving conversation.

“I think they work. I mean, we’re talking about it,” she said. “I think climate change is something that we ignore so much – not only in this country, but around the world – and obviously, we’re talking about it.”

Maybe this is just nuts to me💀but an man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security. 😂??? pic.twitter.com/OFXdx9eWcM — Lukeee🧃 (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

Though the painting is protected behind bulletproof glass, Whoopi Goldberg was offended that this act of protest involved attempting to destroy priceless art.

“I totally get protest, I dig it,” Goldberg said. “I don’t think it’s OK to destroy somebody else’s art in order to make your point.”

In the end, the hosts couldn’t come to an agreement.

“We agree to disagree,” Goldberg concluded.