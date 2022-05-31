The star of “Anne with an E” is sharing her experience with breast cancer.

In a post on Instagram, Miranda McKeon opened up about the night, one year ago, when she found a lump in her breast that turned out to be cancerous.

She described being at her beach house, partying with friends, when she went to the bathroom to freshen up.

“I brushed across a lump that was definitely not there before,” she recalled. “It was the size of a jellybean but powerful enough to sink my stomach and set off emergency sirens in my head.”

After searching for information about the lump online with her close friend Meg, McKeon she eventually sought medical attention.

“Today, a year ago since that night, I have a chest vacant of anything but silicone implants, hair extensions that cover what would probably be a pretty awkward hair style, and I begin the first of many anniversary’s,” she wrote. “Anniversary’s to me are a time for reflection, gratitude, mourning, and celebration.”

In an interview with People last year, McKeon had opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis, revealing that she was “one in a million” when it came to having breast cancer at only 19-years-old.

In the new post, looking back on the experience, McKeon said, “Life is crazy. I don’t really have more to say so instead, like the poet that I am, I will leave you with a quote that really resonates today,” leaving fans with words from Snoop Dogg.

“Last but not least, I want to thank me. I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I wanna thank me for having no days off,” the quote read. “I wanna thank me for never quitting. I wanna thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive. I wanna thank me for trying to do more right than wrong. I wanna thank me for being me at all times, Snoop Dogg you a bad motherf**ker.”