Matthew McConaughey is there for his hometown.

On Tuesday, the actor visited Robb Elementary, paying his respects at a memorial site for the students and teachers killed last week’s school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Tex.

CNN correspondent Oscar Jimenez shared photos of McConaughey standing hand-in-hand with others at the memorial.

Matthew McConaughey visiting the memorial site at Robb Elementary in his hometown of Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/q7tDR8lwAg — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 31, 2022

McConaughey has previously spoken out about the shooting, writing in a statement on social media, “The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror.”

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better,” the actor continued. “We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before then have endured.”

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, also paid her respects at the memorial at Robb Elementary.