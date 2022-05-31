LeVar Burton is still mending after getting passed up for the full-time role of “Jeopardy!” host.

Last year, Burton served as one of the rotating guest hosts of “Jeopardy!” in the aftermath of Alex Trebek’s death. Producers ultimately settled on record-setting “Jeopardy!” winner Ken Jennings and “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik as hosts. Now, Burton argues that he was never truly in the mix despite being a candidate.

“The truth is it was my favourite game show,” Burton tells Newsy‘s “In The Loop” ahead of Wednesday’s episode. “It really was. I mean, I watched that show since I was in the third grade and Art Fleming was the host. And I honestly thought that I was well-suited for it. As it turns out, it really wasn’t a competition, after all, the fix was in.”

READ MORE: Canadian ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Wins 21st Game

Missing out on the role took a toll on Burton.

“Experiencing a very public defeat, humiliation, if you will, was sobering,” Burton says. “And what I learned from the experience, really, is that it reinforced my belief that everything happens for a reason, even if you cannot discern the reason in the moment. In the fullness of time, everything will be revealed. And like I said, it was I think in that first week of feeling really sort of not just disappointed, but wrecked.

“I didn’t expect that I would not be their choice for host. And the doors have been opened. Windows have been opened. The phone hasn’t stopped ringing, and I never would have experienced those things that I’m experiencing, like hosting the Scripps Spelling Bee, had I gotten that job. So I think it was a big lesson for me and just being willing to sit in the discomfort long enough to find out what was really supposed to happen for me around this game show thing.”

READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach’s Winning Streak Reaches 17 Games

Despite the disappointing outcome, the “Reading Rainbow” host is not short on confidence.

“Well, there are a lot and I believe I’m still mining some of the takeaways from that experience,” he says. “First and foremost, I’m a firm believer in betting on myself, and I would encourage anyone and everyone out there to to believe. Similarly in themselves. I’m always going to bet on me.”

The full interview with LeVar Burton will air on Newsy’s “In The Loop” at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Here’s how to watch.