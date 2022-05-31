Matthew Tyler Vorce and Billie Eilish are calling it quits.

Vorce confirmed the breakup in his Instagram Stories while seeming to also address the cheating rumours following the former couple.

He wrote, “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumours and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Matthew Tyler Vorce – Photo: Instagram/@corduroygraham

In a second post, he seemed to take a shot at haters spreading rumours and sending negative comments in his direction.

“The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do,” he continued, over a poster of the movie “Men”. “Live your own life.”

The two were first spotted together in April 2021, sparking dating rumours. Vorce came under fire in June of the same year when fans dug up old posts of his with insensitive racist and homophobic remarks, which he later apologized for.