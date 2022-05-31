BTS stand with U.S. President Joe Biden against anti-Asian hate crimes.

The South Korean boy band are among the most popular musicians on the planet. Members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook attended Tuesday’s White House press briefing ahead of a scheduled meeting with Biden.

WATCH: BTS (@bts_bighit) at White House Press Briefing. "We are BTS and it is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity." pic.twitter.com/BshI8s9me4 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 31, 2022

“We are BTS and it is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity,” BTS said at the White House press briefing on Tuesday.



“We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things,” the group said, according to Deadline. “We think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.”

The White House underlined BTS’ importance at the event in a previously released statement.

“President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities,” the White House said in a statement.

“President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”