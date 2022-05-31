“Teen Wolf” alum Arden Cho is speaking out about her time on the popular TV series.

In a new interview about why she turned down the opportunity to appear in the upcoming Paramount+ revival movie, Cho says she felt empowered to say “no” after learning she had been making less than half of what her female co-stars reportedly earned.

“I think I was actually offered even less,” she told The Cut. The actress appeared in seasons three through five as Kira before being abruptly cut from the show in 2016. Cho says she’s also isn’t the one to have leaked the story to the press, saying, “I probably would’ve never shared it.”

Cho did not disclose how she heard about the pay inequity but adds that she does “appreciate artists who are a little bit more transparent because they realize that we’re all important.”

The upcoming movie sees the original cast with the exception of Dylan O’Brien reuniting on-screen. Now that she’s publicly declined the project, Cho wants fans to know that she “wasn’t saying ‘no’ necessarily for me or because I was angry. I was saying ‘no’ because I hope that there will be more equality in the future.”

The Asian-American actress wants fans to know she’s not the only one to experience pay inequality.

“I could probably, off the top of my head, think of over 10 Asian-American actors I know who were paid significantly less than their counterparts,” she shares.

Despite learning of her salary inequity, Cho has no ill feelings about her time on the series.

“When I meet fellow friends who enjoyed my time on the show and they enjoyed Kira,” she says. “I’m happy because something good came out of it.”