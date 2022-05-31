Pauly Shore would be up for a sequel to “Encino Man” if original co-stars Brendan Fraser and Sean Astin are game.

While speaking in an oral history of the 1992 movie about a teenager (Astin) who digs up a prehistoric man (Fraser) in his backyard, Shore teased the possibility of a sequel.

“I know Disney+ is talking about possibly doing the sequel,” Shore said. “If they want me to do it and the script was right and Brendan and Sean were on board and it made sense, I would do it for the fans! It’s what George [Zaloom, who wrote ‘Encino Man’] has been working on. So ask him about it.”

READ MORE: Brendan Fraser Makes Fan’s Day With Sweet Gesture During Calgary Meet-And-Greet

In response, Zaloom said, “If you ask me ‘Is there going to be another ‘Encino Man?’’ — I don’t know! I’m not going to say yes. I’m not going to say no. We may be pleasantly surprised.”

Shore, who played slacker pal Stoney to Astin’s Dave, was catapulted into stardom following his role. Though not a critical success, the movie was a modest box office hit and has gone on to become a cult favourite in the 30 years since its release.

This isn’t the first time Shore has expressed interest in a sequel.

On the film’s 29th anniversary last year, he posted a throwback pic with Fraser on Instagram and asked fans to “hit up Disney+ and tell them myself, Brendan, and Sean are ready for the sequel.”