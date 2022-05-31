Cole Sprouse has a new look.

The “Riverdale” actor, 29, posted a series of selfies on Instagram on Monday showing off a bushy and scraggly beard that caught his fans and followers by surprise.

“Please swipe bb girl,” Sprouse captioned the post which included three selfies showing him sporting the beard. The first two photos appear to have been taken in Sprouse’s personal trailer on the set of a TV or movie project while the third seems to have been taken in a trailer used by the production’s hair and makeup team.

The backdrop of the photos combined with Sprouse’s attire — clearly a historical costume that’s giving Pirate/Civil War/Russian serf energy — suggests that the beard is fake and has been applied for a role he is playing. However, it’s not clear what project he is working on at present.

“Omg,” fellow “Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan commented, seemingly in shock. “Looks very believable,” Mark Consuelos, who plays Camilla Mendes’ father on the teen soap, wrote.

Referencing the seemingly pandemic-influenced style of the facial coif, one user quipped, “Jesus I didn’t realize we’d been in lockdown this long.” Photographer Damon Barker meanwhile joked, “I can smell you from here.”

The Disney alum recently rocked an altogether different look for a Versace eyewear ad, appearing blond, clean-shaven, and — as he himself pointed out — smooth-chested. “They shaved my nipples for this so please like and subscribe to my channel,” Sprouse captioned a photo from the campaign he shared on Instagram.