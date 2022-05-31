A "Pirates of the Caribbean"-themed truck is towed in front of the courthouse as the jury deliberates in U.S. actor Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

Things took an even more surreal turn than usual in the court case playing out in Fairfax County, Virginia, where ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation.

On Tuesday, May 31, a flatbed truck decked out to look like a pirate ship was parked outside the courthouse.

Boasting the “Pirates of the Caribbean” logo and photos of Depp in costume as Captain Jack Sparrow, the faux vessel was apparently a fan’s show of support for Depp.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, this is the “latest oddity” in the trial, which has concluded and for which jury deliberations are now taking place.

Throughout the trial, fans of Depp have been assembling outside the courthouse to show their support for the actor, who’s suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of spousal abuse, claiming she defamed him despite never mentioning his name in the piece.

Heard countersued for $100 million, alleging that Depp defamed her when Depp’s lawyer publicly called the Post op-ed a hoax.