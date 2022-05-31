“America’s Got Talent” returned with its 17th season on Tuesday, May 17, kicking off its latest summertime run.

Among the acts auditioning in the season debut was The Pack, a Chicago-based drumline group.

This is no ordinary drumline, however, with The Pack adding a hip-hop twist to put their own unique spin on “DNA” by Kendrick Lamar and “Party Up” by DMX.

After the group completed its high-energy audition, which included one drummer performing upside down while being held by another member of the group, it was time for the judges to weigh in.

“You guys are already an amazing show,” said Sofia Vergara in her critique, predicting they would do “really, really well in this competition.”

Heidi Klum thought the performance was “sexy,” while Howie Mandel said he was “absolutely blown away.”

Then it was up to Simon Cowell, who said, “People ask me what the best part of doing this job is, and it’s moments like this, when you see and hear something you’ve never seen or heard before, which is original dynamic…”

With four yes votes, The Pack will be continuing on in the competition.