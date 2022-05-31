JoJo Siwa doesn’t have time for the haters.

The YouTuber and TV star, 19, took time to respond to a critic on Twitter who said they hoped Siwa would leave the show “So You Think You Can Dance” as a judge, implying she doesn’t have the right credentials to merit such a job.

“Dammit. I saw the headline ‘Judge Leaves #sytycd’ and got all excited,” the person tweeted, referencing the recent news that Matthew Morrison would be leaving the show after not following appropriate “competition protocols.”

Siwa responded by quote-tweeting the comment, writing, “[L]iterally why tweet this?”

The teenage phenom, who did two seasons on “Dance Moms” and came in second on “Dancing with the Stars”, followed up by spelling out exactly why she deserves to be a judge on “SYTYCD.” “18 Years of Dance Knowledge […] 4 Major dance TV shows […] I’ve hired over 1000 dancers […] 16 Dance music videos,” Siwa tweeted, as if listing bullet points on her resume. “If you don’t like me that’s okay… but if you think I don’t know about dance ya just sound silly,” she added.

literally why tweet this? https://t.co/qRNDUZ39ID — JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) May 31, 2022

Siwa jumped on board “SYTYCD” for the 17th season of the show, which just premiered on May 18. Siwa joined judges Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Morrison, before he exited the show.