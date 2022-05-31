“America’s Got Talent” auditions don’t get more emotional than the performance of Avery Dixon, a saxophone player with huge talent and a powerful backstory.

Dixon, 21, explained that he was born prematurely, weighing just one pound, eight ounces, and first picked up the saxophone as a way of coping with the “relentless” bullying he received from classmates because he was different.

“I was in such a dark place, I actually wanted to commit suicide,” Dixon said. “When you’re in that mindset, the only thing you wanna do is quit… That’s when I started actually learning how to play.”

And play he did, entrancing the judges with his soulful sax style.

“When you play with your instrument, you play with your heart, and we feel it,” said judge Heidi Klum.

“Every time I hear a story about a kid being bullied at school, it breaks my heart,” added Simon Cowell. “Any one of those idiots who bullied you now I hope is watching this audition. All of us were willing you to be good; I didn’t know you were gonna be great.”

Before the other judges could offer their critiques. “AGT” host Terry Crews made his move, slamming his palm down on the Golden Buzzer to send Dixon automatically through to the next round.

“You touched the heart of every human being in this building right now,” Crews told the young musician. “You’ve been bullied all your life, but you tell every bully that you have got a big brother named Terry Crews who is here, who’s got your back. All those bullies are gonna have to watch you succeed.”