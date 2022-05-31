The premiere of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” has set a big milestone for Disney+, while at the same time generating controversy due to some racist online abuse being directed toward Moses Ingram, who plays Jedi-hunting Reva Sevander, a.k.a. Third Sister.

Star Ewan McGregor addressed both in a video shared on social media by the official “Star Wars” account.

“This weekend, ‘Star Wars’ fans made ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ the most-watched Disney+ original series premiere of all time,” said McGregor. “For that, I would say a big thank you, and it just goes to show what this family can do when we all pull together.”

He also addressed the vile hate being directed at Ingram.

“However, it seems that some of the fan base has decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist [direct messages]. I heard some of them this morning, and it just broke my heart,” he continued.

Moses Ingram as Reva Sevander in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” – Disney+

“Moses is a brilliant actor. She is a brilliant woman. And she is absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach that this had been happening,” added McGregor.

“I just want to say as the lead actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no ‘Star Wars’ fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses.”