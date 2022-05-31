Lee Collinson is ready for stardom, something the British singer demonstrated when he took to the stage of “America’s Got Talent” in the May 31 season premiere.

For his audition, Collinson performed Dermot Kennedy’s single “Better Days”, wowing the audience with his powerful vocals.

After thunderous applause from the crowd, judge Simon Cowell praised Collinson for both his talent and his humility.

READ MORE: ‘AGT’: Sax Player Avery Dixon Earns First Golden Buzzer Of Season 17

“You know what, there’s something really charming and humble and likeable about you,” Cowell said. “And you probably don’t even know how good you are.”

After chatting via FaceTime with Collinson’s mother in Britain, the judges gave him their seal of approval with four yes votes, sending him through to the next round.