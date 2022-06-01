A man was arrested at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week.

Connor Attridge, 28, was arrested on Sunday night for trespassing on palace grounds, People reported.

According to PA, he was said to have entered through the vehicle gate of the Royal Mews when it was opened for an authorized vehicle.

After being told to not go any further by a member of the household staff, he proceeded to move a further 10 to 16 feet before reportedly telling them, “I want to come in. I want to see the Queen.”

READ MORE: The Queen Will Not Take The Salute At Trooping The Colour Ceremony For The First Time In Her Reign

Attridge was then ushered out of the gate and arrested by police.

Attridge’s lawyer, Daniel Mullin, claimed his client suffers from mental health issues and had “no motive or desire to go further than he did.”

“This was at worst reckless and at best bordering on an accidental offense,” Mullin told Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Attridge has been granted bail with conditions such as having a curfew monitored by an electronic tag. He’s also been ordered not to travel to London except to attend court.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Likely To Meet Lilibet For The First Time On Great-Granddaughter’s 1st Birthday, Source Says

District Judge Nina Tempia adjourned the case to June 28 for the Crown Prosecution Service to obtain consent from Attorney General Suella Braverman. This is required in cases involving trespass on a protected site, People reported.

The palace declined to comment when approached by ET Canada.

The Queen was not at the palace at the time, with her travelling back to Windsor Castle on Tuesday after a short break at her Balmoral estate in Scotland over the weekend.

The Trooping the Colour festivities kick off on Thursday at Buckingham Palace and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will continue over the weekend.