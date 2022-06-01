Dolph Lundgren has spoken out about what it was like to work with Amber Heard on “Aquaman” and the upcoming “Aquaman 2”.

Heard has been hitting headlines recently amid her ongoing defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him. She then countersued the actor for $100 million.

Despite a change.org petition to have Heard removed from “Aquaman 2” now hitting over 4 million signatures, Lundgren had nothing but praise for his co-star.

Lundgren stars as King Nereus opposite Heard’s Mera in the DC franchise.

Speaking to Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne on Memorial Day, Lundgren said: “She was great. I worked with her on the first ‘Aquaman’, now the second one. We shot last fall in London. She’s terrific, I had a great experience with her,” TMZ reported.

He added: “She was very kind, nice to the crew, nice to everybody, just down to earth. She had her newborn baby with her on set with the nanny which was kind of cute.”

The pair star alongside Nicole Kidman, Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson and more in the flicks.

Lundgren’s comments come after Heard confirmed her role in “Aquaman 2” was smaller than it was in the franchise’s first instalment.

“I fought really hard to stay in the movie,” she said in court of “Aquaman 2”, which is set to debut in 2023. “They didn’t want to include me in the film.”

She’s thought to have around 10 minutes of screen time in the upcoming movie.