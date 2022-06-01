Charlie Puth really is an open book.

In a new interview with Bustle, the “See You Again” singer got extremely candid about his sexuality, including losing his virginity at 21 and the first time he pleasured himself.

“The first song I ever jerked off to was f**king ‘This Love’ by Maroon 5,” Puth revealed.

“Now I’m good friends with Adam Levine,” he added. “[I told him] and he was like, ‘That’s really weird.’”

When it comes to actually having sex with another person for the first time, Puth shared that it happened after a small concert in Boston, with a fan.

“This girl came up to me and was like, ‘Can you sign my chest?’ I was like, I feel like a rock star,” he said. “I never saw her again.”

Puth recalled, “She was lovely, but it makes me sad sometimes because I wish the older version of me was like, ‘Hey, you might want to just make this like a little more memorable.’”

When it comes to music and sex, Puth sees a big connection, and explained that he actually wants to make music for people to make love to.

“This is a really weird sentence, but if you took the instrumental only of my music, I want people to almost get turned on by the frequency,” he said.

“I’m really horny,” Puth laughed. “I think to be a creative, you have to be a little bit.”

That said, the singer admitted that he actually can’t have sex when there’s music on.

“I will analyze the music playing in the background and I’ll start to see the music notes in my head and I will not be able to get hard,” he said.