Looking cool while swinging a lightsaber around is harder than it seems.

On Tuesday night, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” star Moses Ingram appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, and shared what it was like going through training for the show at Jedi school.

Ingram, who plays Reva Sevander in the “Star Wars” series, revealed that she didn’t actually know she’d be using a lightsaber until arriving at the training and prepping stunts.

“I wasn’t even linked to wires the first time I ran across a wall,” she recalled. “They had two barriers and I’m supposed to launch myself over this one and do it running across this one. It’s hard to picture but it was fly.”

Meanwhile, Ingram was impressed and inspired by co-star Ewan McGregor’s skills, having developed them while working on the “Star Wars” prequels dating back to 1999’s “The Phantom Menace”.

“He’s so talented, man. I came in there the first day and that dust is off his shoulder and I’m just trying to keep it in my hand,” Ingram said.