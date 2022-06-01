Click to share this via email

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian are teaming up for an epic Goop and Poosh collaboration.

The pair took to Instagram to tease the project, writing of their lifestyle brands: “The collab we all need.”

Credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

The collab is set to go live on Tuesday, June 1, at 9 p.m. PT, the message confirmed.

The pair’s collab comes after Paltrow answered the question “Are you upset that Poosh copied you?” on her Instagram Story recently.

The lifestyle guru offered a powerful response.

“This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls**t, there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams,” Paltrow wrote.

“I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from,” she added.

“Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses there is a place for all of us plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person and also #KRAVISFOREVER,” Paltrow concluded, referencing Kardashian’s relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.