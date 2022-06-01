Sam Asghari is opening up about his love for Britney Spears.

In a new interview with GQ, the actor talks about his engagement to the pop star, as well as her miscarriage, and the first time they met.

“It was the humbleness that attracted me,” he recalls of meeting Spears. “She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul.”

Talking about his proposal to Spears last fall, Asghari shares what went into his choice of ring and why he got his sisters to help out.

“I figured with her taste, she wouldn’t want something super big and super celebrity,” Asghari says. “Celebrities get that million dollar ring. And usually, it’s free because it’s for promotion, but I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn’t a big jeweller. It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it… So I designed a really beautiful ring. It’s a princess cut, for a real life princess.”

In April, Asghari shared the news that Spears was pregnant, but sadly, only a month later, the couple announced that she had suffered a miscarriage.

With some hesitation, he opens up about the experience, and why it sees it is a positive thing that they shared the sad new so publicly.

“Yeah, it’s positive,” Asghari says. “We’re positive about it. It’s something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby’s ready, it’ll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it’s a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby’s ready it’ll be the right time.”