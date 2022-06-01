The Queen’s plane was caught up in a storm on Tuesday, forcing the pilot to abort the landing as she travelled back from her Balmoral residence in Scotland.

The royal, 96, was heading back to Windsor Castle from Aberdeen in the 13-seater plane ahead of this week’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, The Sun reported.

The pilot was said to have landed at RAF Northolt, North West London on the second attempt after a 15 minute delay.

Buckingham Palace confirmed to the paper that the first landing was aborted due to lightning and insisted there were no safety concerns.

An insider said: “In circumstances like this you take no risks and it was right to abort landing during lightning strikes.”

ET Canada has contacted the palace for comment.

The Queen had been enjoying a short break in Scotland before the celebrations begin to mark her 70 years on the throne.

The Trooping the Colour festivities kick off on Thursday at Buckingham Palace and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will continue over the weekend.