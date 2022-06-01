Hayden Christensen isn’t the only one back to play “Star Wars”‘ most iconic villain.

On there new episode of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, which premiered Wednesday, fans got a special treat with the return of James Earl Jones to the franchise.

The legendary actor, who voiced Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” and its sequels, made his debut in the new series, voicing the Sith Lord during a conversation with Reva the Inquisitor.

The 91-year-old had not been previously announced in the role, and has only sporadically appeared in films and TV series in recent years.

Jones most recently lent his voice to the character of Darth Vader in 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker”, and in the film “Rogue One” and animated series “Rebels” before that.

While Jones gives voice to Vader, Christensen is playing the character in the flesh, not unlike the original film, in which actor David Prowse physically donned the costume.

On Twitter, fans went wild for Jones’ return.

“You should have killed me when you had the chance.” VADER IS BACK! THE Darth Vader!!! Hayden Christensen & James Earl Jones!! Absolute goosebumps! This will be a day long remembered! #Vader #ObiWan #Kenobi #DarthVader #ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/LhCYvVIR2A — Ryan Marthaller (Taylor’s Version) (@ryan_marthaller) June 1, 2022

It was so refreshing hearing James Earl Jones’s voice again as Darth Vader!!! 😄♥️🙌🏽 #Kenobi pic.twitter.com/ki1rw8ZVXD — Chris the Islander (@chrisfromguam) June 1, 2022

I never thought I would ever get to see Hayden Christensen and James Earl Jones working together as #DarthVader truly a magical moment for the character. Visceral, impotent, brutal. The town scene and the face off against #ObiWan were amazingly constructed for both characters. pic.twitter.com/1JqQCk8wjr — RANNI’s CONSORT-ELDEN LORD Nick Carranza (@nick07400) June 1, 2022