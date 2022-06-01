Heidi Montag is pregnant. The TV personality is expecting her second child with husband Spencer Pratt.

The couple, who’ve been married since 2008, share four-year-old son Gunner and revealed it took “about 18 months” of trying to conceive for their second.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” Montag told Us Weekly. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

Montag opened up about how this pregnancy has “had more difficulties,” specifically with trouble conceiving.

“I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal,” the former MTV star explained. “I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have. And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.”

To break the news to Gunner, the parents got him a stuffed animal with the name “big brother” written on it.

“He was very happy,” Pratt noted.

As for the lovebirds, Pratt said, “I’m not sure we could get closer,” of his strong marriage with his former “The Hills” co-star.

“This whole experience has definitely added another layer to our relationship and marriage,” Montag added.

Back in March, Montag was photographed eating a raw bison heart, explaining that she’d been “trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half” and was “willing to try different things.”

Now, she provided more insight on her animal-based diet that “eliminated most vegetables” because of the supposed “oxalates and toxins” they contain which “could really interfere with [pregnancy].”

“All that came together with God’s timing and I got pregnant,” she said.

While the couple are taking their time to publicly reveal the sex of baby No. 2, they did reveal that the little one is expected to arrive December 2022.