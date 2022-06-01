The action-packed first trailer for “The Man From Toronto” featuring a star-studded cast has been released.

Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco and Ellen Barkin are among those starring in the flick, which follows “a New York City screw-up named Teddy who is mistaken for ‘The Man from Toronto’ when the two wind up in the same Airbnb.”

A synopsis reads, “A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin—known only as ‘The Man from Toronto’ — run into each other at a holiday rental.”

Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé and Jencarlos Canela also star in the flick.

“The Man from Toronto”: (L-R) Kevin Hart as Teddy and Woody Harrelson. — Sabrina Lantos/Netflix © 2022.

“The Man from Toronto”. (L-R) Jasmine Mathews as Lori and Kaley Cuoco. Credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix © 2022.

Director Patrick Hughes recently told Entertainment Weekly of the film,”This is an action thriller, high stakes, but unfortunately, the safety of Homeland Security is in the hands of a bumbling idiot, and that is Kevin Hart.

“His character is someone that essentially just stepped into the wrong movie, and I had so much fun exploring that with Kevin.”

“The Man from Toronto”. (L-R) Rob Archer as Oscar (L) and Kevin Hart (Far R) as Teddy. Credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix © 2022.

“He’s pretending to be this ‘Man from Toronto’ but he doesn’t like blood and doesn’t like violence; he doesn’t like anything to do with this world. He’s just an idiot that works at a boxing gym — or actually, he doesn’t even have a job anymore because he got fired.”

Give the trailer a watch in the clip above.

“The Man From Toronto” hits Netflix on June 24.