Yes, Sara Ramirez is very aware of the divided reaction to Che Diaz.

The “And Just Like That…” star is on the new “Power of Pride” cover of Variety, opening up about the reaction to their character, teasing season 2 and more.

Ramirez makes clear that they are “aware that Che made waves” among audiences, though they’ve tried to avoid paying attention to the criticism.

“Other people’s opinions of a character — that’s not something I can allow into my process,” they explain, adding, “I choose what I receive, right? That’s the beauty of being grown — I don’t have to receive everything! And this is [Michael Patrick King]’s baby. He created this role. He wrote it. Those are his and his writing team’s jokes.”

The actor also remembers first reading the big twist, that Miranda would be leaving her husband for Che.

“It’s going to get a big reaction, a big response,” they Ramirez thought at the time. “And it sure did!”

Talking about the character, Ramirez says, “What I love about Che is that Che is complicated and messy and human. Che is a great reminder that even when we don’t like someone in our community, they still deserve love, safety and joy, like everyone else. But the movement for liberation includes everyone, even people we don’t like. This movement, this fight, this party of pride, isn’t just for the people who make us feel cozy and cute — it’s for everyone.”

When the show comes back for season 2, things will pick up just three weeks after Miranda and Che moved to Los Angeles.

“The first season was judging a book by its cover, and Season 2 is about reading the book,” Ramirez teases.

As for how many seasons of the show they plan on sticking with, Ramirez says, “Again, I have learned my lesson around attachment to permanence, so I’m open to what’s meant to be.

“I’ve worked hard to get to where I am, and I was also born with a lot of privileges. But I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I don’t have to take jobs that I don’t want to do. I think I’ve earned that right. So we’ll see where this story goes,” they add. “We’ll take it one season at a time, how about that?”