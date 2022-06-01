A new generation of Gotham’s heroes are picking up the mantle.

This week, The CW shared the first sneak peek trailer for “Gotham Knights”, a new series that opens with the killing of Batman.

Misha Collins stars in the series as Harvey Dent, who will later become the villain Two-Face, as the District Attorney on the trail of a group of young heroes framed for the Dark Knight’s murder.

Leading that group is Bruce Wayne’s own adopted son, Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), who had no idea that his father was batman.

Turner joins up with the children of some of Batman’s enemies, including Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), a skilled thief born in Arkham Asylum; Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), an engineer who can fix just about anything; and her brother Cullen, a transgender teenager.

Also helping out is coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore), and Batman’s own sidekick, Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson), who the Caped Crusader liked to call his “little robin.”

Facing off against the deep, criminal underbelly of Gotham, “This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as… the Gotham Knights.”

“Gotham Knights” is scheduled to premiere in 2023.