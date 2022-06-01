Panic! At The Disco announced that their seventh studio album is on the way while releasing the song and video for the title track “Viva Las Vengeance” on Wednesday.

The Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum band’s upbeat, driving, anthemic title track kicks off a new era for the pop band, formed in Las Vegas.

The album Viva Las Vengeance, marks the first new music from Panic! At The Disco since the 2018 release of their No. 1 album Pray For The Wicked.

Dropping August 19, the album delivers a change in process for frontman-songwriter Brendon Urie who cut everything live to tape in Los Angeles. The cinematic musical journey represents the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out.

The songs take an introspective look into Urie’s relationship with his decade plus career including growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest,” Urie says of his upcoming project.

Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — Photo: Warner Music Group

Panic! At The Disco also announced their global headlining 40-date arena tour which kicks off the North American leg on September 8. Special guests include MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America. The tour will also be hitting Europe and the U.K. in February and March of 2023.

Tickets for the North American tour dates will be available to the general public beginning June 8. For show dates and tickets, visit panicatthedisco.com.

The band will be donating $1 from each ticket sold in North America and $1 Euro/ $1 GBP in Europe and the U.K. to their Highest Hopes Foundation, “a fund which supports organizations that advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Panic! At The Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance Tour” marks the band’s return to the road following their 2019 sold-out “Pray for the Wicked Tour”.

Check out the music video for “Viva Las Vengeance”, “the titular song of their incredible new album” in the clip above.