“King Richard” star Aunjanue Ellis has a very simple explanation for why she has not publicly discussed her sexuality: it never came up.

Ellis received an Oscar nomination for her contributions to “King Richard” starring Will Smith. Ellis, 53, has not spoken publicly about her bisexuality because no one ever asked about it.

“How do you work that into the conversation, in the middle of me talking about this movie?” Ellis told Variety. “I’m not that chick. My job was to talk about ‘King Richard’, the Williams family, these wonderful young women I worked with, Will Smith’s incredible work in that movie. I wasn’t going to be like, ‘And by the way, in case you ain’t heard yet…’ Because that’s artificial.

READ MORE: Will Smith Breaks Down In Tears After SAG Awards Win For ‘King Richard’

“There is an assumption made of me — a presumption made of me. Is it because I’m a Black woman from Mississippi? Is it because I’m older?” she added. “I don’t know what the mechanics are that goes into them not processing, or them not just being able to believe that in the same way I am Black, I am queer. This is who I am.”

In fact, Ellis has publicly acknowledged her sexuality before. She wore a red jacket with “Queer” written on the sleeve at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in March.

“I was thinking, ‘Why didn’t more people pay attention to that?’ And I was like, they probably thought it said ‘Queen,'” she said. “It wasn’t that I was expecting any sort of major reaction or anything like that. One of my family members noticed, but nobody else did.

“I am a work in progress, and my family and my community are works in progress,” she said. “I really believe that that is important to say because I’m not alone. We see people on the other side of it, where everybody’s good and fine: ‘Love is love.'”

READ MORE: Beyoncé Drops New Single ‘Be Alive’ From ‘King Richard’ Soundtrack

Ellis also touched on one aspect of entertainment that needs more diverse representation.

“There aren’t a lot of novels about Black queer women,” she said. “There are characters, but the full experience of a Black woman being gay or bisexual, it doesn’t exist, so we’ve got to write it into existence.”